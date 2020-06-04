EEOC Says Contractor Didn't Stop Noose References, Slurs

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A San Antonio-based contractor allowed white workers at a New York construction site to repeatedly reference nooses to black colleagues and make other explicitly racist and stereotypical comments, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has alleged in a new suit. The EEOC says CCC Group Inc. operated a hostile work environment at its construction site in Ravena, New York, in 2016 that allowed those jokes and comments in violation of the Civil Rights Act. Tuesday's complaint details an incident in which a white supervisor attempted to ensnare a black employee with a noose he dragged along the ground while other white workers...

