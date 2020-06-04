Google Says Spokeo Means 'It's Time To End' Decade-Old Suit

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Google urged a California federal judge Thursday to dismiss a decade-old putative class action on remand from the U.S. Supreme Court that claims the tech giant violated privacy statutes by sharing users' search terms with third parties, saying the users "clearly" lack standing under Spokeo and "it's time to end this." During a hearing held via Zoom, Google LLC counsel Donald Falk of Mayer Brown LLP told U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila that named plaintiffs Paloma Gaos and Gabriel Priyev have not been harmed and don't have standing to sue under the high court's 2016 decision in Spokeo Inc. v....

