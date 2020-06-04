2nd Circ. Sends Amazon Customer's Drug Row To Arbitration

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday told an Amazon customer that his proposed class dispute with the online retailer over the sale of a dangerous diet pill must go to arbitration, saying his continued use of the site after learning about its arbitration clause amounts to assent to the agreement. The three-judge panel affirmed a decision last year that found the arbitration agreement binding on Dean Nicosia, who had sued Amazon.com Inc. over allegations the company had not done enough to prevent the sale of a dangerous weight loss supplement. Last June, U.S. District Judge I. Leo Glasser granted Amazon's motion to...

