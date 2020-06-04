Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Arnold & Porter, ACLU Steer Suit Over Photo Op Clash

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 9:42 PM EDT) -- Arnold & Porter and the American Civil Liberties Union filed suit against President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr in D.C. federal court Thursday over federal agents' forcible removal of peaceful protesters in front of the White House on Monday night.

The case was filed on behalf of Black Lives Matter D.C. and five protesters who say they were injured and traumatized when federal officers violently broke up a peaceful protest in Lafayette Square to make way for a presidential photo op at the historic St. John's Episcopal Church.

President Donald Trump holds a Bible for a photo op outside St....

