Japanese Co.'s US Ties Can't Keep Navy Sailors' Suit Afloat

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT) -- A Japanese shipping company's operations and investments in the U.S. are not enough to give a Louisiana federal court jurisdiction over accusations that it is responsible for a collision that killed seven Navy sailors, according to a Thursday opinion. U.S. District Judge Lance M. Africk said that even though U.S. Navy sailors who survived the collision involving a ship operated by Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha alleged that the Japanese company does business at multiple U.S. airports and shipping terminals and owns shares of a company that has ties to Louisiana, they have failed to establish that NYK Line has substantial contacts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS