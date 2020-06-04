Anthem Sued For Refusing To Cover FDA-Approved Device

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 11:09 PM EDT) -- Anthem Inc. illegally denied coverage for medical devices approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under health plans covered by federal benefits law, according to a proposed class action filed in federal court on Thursday. Marie Fortier said in the complaint that Anthem violated its fiduciary duties under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when it denied coverage for a FDA-approved device to address her chronic knee pain based on an erroneous finding that the treatment was investigational. Anthem had determined that percutaneous neuromodulation therapy devices were investigational and could not be covered even though the FDA approved the treatment...

