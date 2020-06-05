Ligado Plan Unlikely To Unravel Despite Military Bluster

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 1:52 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission's decision to approve a long-pending satellite 5G plan is under fire from the Pentagon and the commercial aviation industry, but experts say the political clout of these mighty institutions has little chance of unwinding the decision. People on both sides of the dispute accept that the FCC acted within its purview when it approved Ligado Networks' plan to operate a ground-based 5G network in a band of the airwaves typically used for satellite transmissions. Given that the FCC is unlikely to overturn its decision, spectrum experts and opponents of the Ligado ruling seem to agree that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS