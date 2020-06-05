Trucking Cos. Say No-Poach Deals Meant To Deter Legal Rows

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Trucking companies looking to shut down allegations of a no-poach conspiracy said the drivers behind the case are missing the "straightforward and logical explanation" for why they didn't hire each other's employees — to protect themselves from legal infighting. "Motor carriers routinely sue one another (or threaten to) for hiring away 'under contract' drivers — not always with success, but often enough to reasonably counsel caution or else risk years of expensive litigation," the transportation firms told a California federal court Thursday. Schneider National Carriers, C.R. England, Western Express and CRST International have asked the court to shut down allegations they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS