Investors Accuse Curaleaf Of Downplaying Stock Drop Claims

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of investors in cannabis company Curaleaf has asked a New York federal judge not to dismiss its claims alleging the company caused share prices to fall by improperly marketing CBD products, saying Curaleaf understated the severity of the claims. The proposed class, led by shareholder Warren Basch, pushed back Thursday against Curaleaf's March motion to dismiss, in which the company argued its securities filings disclosed the risks it is accused of hiding. Shareholders said that argument "misconstrues the severity" of the company's omissions. "Defendants did not simply omit that Curaleaf was subject to potential regulation at some indefinite...

