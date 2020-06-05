HUD Agrees To Produce Docs On 'Devastating' Rent Aid Rule

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development agreed to hand over internal agency documents to the Legal Aid Society, which had sought the information related to a proposal to cut housing assistance for certain immigrant families. The agreement — which was reached on May 29 but approved Friday by the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York — will give Legal Aid access to inter-agency communications detailing the decision-making process behind a proposed regulation that the advocacy group says will have a "devastating, permanent" impact on families. According to the stipulation, HUD will hand over internal documents...

