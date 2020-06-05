Calif. Couple Ducks DMV School Monopoly Claims, For Now

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A married couple accused of creating hundreds of nearly identical online traffic schools in a bid to flush out rivals can't be accused of colluding to curb competition because they're husband and wife, a California federal court has ruled. U.S. District Judge Kandis A. Westmore tossed the suit on Thursday, after finding that the proposed class of virtual driving academies' antitrust suit had some core issues and ultimately failed to state a Sherman Act claim. Specifically, the suit didn't sufficiently allege that Bethany and Derick Maynard's driving school empire had market power, a vital aspect to any federal antitrust claim, according...

