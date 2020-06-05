HomeAdvisor's 'Submit' Button Invokes Arbitration Agreement

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A group of Dallas-area homeowners must arbitrate their state court fraud and conspiracy claims against digital home services marketplace HomeAdvisor Inc. because they agreed to the terms when they submitted searches for contractors on the website, a Texas appellate court has ruled. A three-judge Fifth Court of Appeals panel on Thursday overturned a Dallas County District Court's May 2019 ruling that the claims of 19 homeowners — including Zak Waddell, a former contestant on "The Bachelor," and his wife — did not have to be arbitrated. The panel found that a reasonably prudent user of the website would notice the statement that...

