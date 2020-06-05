Texas Justices OK Worker's $1.7M Win Against W&T Offshore

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday that W&T Offshore Inc. must pay $1.7 million to an injured offshore drilling platform worker after the company failed to secure jury findings to support its defense that he was a "borrowed employee" barred from suing the company for negligence. The 7-1 decision upholds a June 2018 Fourteenth Court of Appeals decision that reinstated a jury's $1.7 million verdict in favor of Wesley Fredieu after a trial judge threw out the award. The high court's majority noted that while it didn't agree with the intermediate court's finding that Fredieu's employment status was a matter of fact...

