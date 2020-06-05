Texas High Court Will Hear $15M Repairman Injury Suit

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to review a $15 million jury verdict that held two companies that make and design air conditioning parts liable to a technician who was engulfed in flames when a compressor exploded and ignited. The state's high court granted a petition for review filed by Emerson Electric Co., which does business as Fusite and Emerson Climate Technologies, in its dispute with technician Clarence Johnson. Fusite and Emerson brought several challenges to the judgment on appeal, arguing that there weren't enough instructions given to the jury, the cause of the fire wasn't proven and there was...

