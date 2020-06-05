Texas Justices Will Consider Unused Days Lease Dispute

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court agreed Friday to consider whether an operator of an oil and gas lease in Howard County can extend the timeline for drilling a new well enough to prevent its rights from being terminated in favor of the landowner. The justices granted a petition for review of an appeals court decision that a lease held by Endeavor Energy Resources LP had terminated when it built new wells too slowly. Endeavor argues that lower courts didn't correctly apply the lease's retained acreage clause and should have interpreted it to allow the construction timeline for a well to be extended if an earlier...

