BNSF Asks 7th Circ. To Reverse Race Bias Verdict

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- BNSF Railway Co. urged the Seventh Circuit on Friday to overturn a $1.3 million judgment for a black conductor who a jury found was fired because of his race, saying he failed to meet his burden of showing white employees were disciplined less harshly. Former BNSF conductor Ron Morris was terminated in 2013 for breaking the company's rules by speeding a train through restricted-speed areas, according to court documents. A jury awarded Morris roughly $1.5 million in 2019, which an Illinois federal judge reduced to about $1.3 million. BNSF is asking the appellate court for a reversal of the judgment in...

