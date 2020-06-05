Okla. High Court Urged To Settle Tribal Gaming Deal Dispute

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma's legislative leaders urged the state's Supreme Court to weigh in on a dispute over whether Gov. Kevin Stitt overstepped his authority when he renegotiated gambling compacts with two Native American tribes to allow sports gambling. Senate President Greg Treat and House Speaker Charles McCall told the Oklahoma Supreme Court that the compacts are voided by Gov. Stitt's lack of authority to execute such agreements, echoing the state attorney general's May opinion that the governor can't approve compacts that include types of gambling prohibited by state law. "Gov. Stitt's go-it-alone brand of state policymaking does not comport with the Oklahoma constitution,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS