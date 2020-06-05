Argentina Must Face Investors' Suit In NY, Judge Says

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Argentina must face a lawsuit in New York federal court accusing the nation of hurting an energy company's shareholders when the firm was nationalized, a judge said Friday. U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska's Thursday opinion and order denied forum non conveniens motions Argentina and the energy company, YPF SA, sought in two separate actions they face together. Judge Preska used maritime metaphors to characterize the requests as an attempt to revive earlier non conveniens bids, noting they already appealed the issue to the Second Circuit, which affirmed the lower court's decision, and failed to get the U.S. Supreme Court to...

