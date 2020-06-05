Calif. Drivers Rip Uber's Bid To Trim Employment Status Suit

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Uber drivers said Thursday they've sufficiently backed up their consolidated suit alleging the ride-hailing giant flouted a California worker classification law by labeling them independent contractors to deny them proper wages, sick leave and expense reimbursements. Plaintiffs Christopher James and Spencer Verhines asked U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen to reject Uber Technologies Inc.'s partial motion to dismiss their consolidated action seeking to gain employee status for ride-hail and ride-share drivers. The drivers ripped Uber's argument that the complaint needs hyper-specific allegations to survive, countering that they've laid out enough to get a declaratory judgment of misclassification...

