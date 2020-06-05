Bank Agencies Must Sift Thousands Of Capital One Docs

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Federal financial agencies have been given two weeks to sift through tens of thousands of documents related to Capital One Financial Corp. after a federal magistrate judge hearing consumer litigation over the bank's massive 2019 data breach ruled that bank regulators could assert privilege to withhold documents only by going through each one. In a Friday ruling, Magistrate Judge John F. Anderson told the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Reserve Board, and two other agencies that he would permit the use of bank examiner privilege to withhold documents that plaintiffs want turned over⁠, but that they would have to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS