Looting To Test Limits Of Pot Dispensary Insurance Coverage

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 10:24 PM EDT) -- On May 31, as hundreds of protesters peacefully marched toward the Chicago police headquarters to demand justice for the killing of George Floyd, a group of roughly 40 people had a different destination in mind: a cannabis dispensary on the city's South Side. They emerged from cars and broke into Mission Dispensary, with staff fleeing before the store was ransacked and picked clean of cannabis and cash, according to Kris Krane, president of dispensary operator 4Front Ventures. "Everything of value was taken, and the store was mostly destroyed," Krane said in a mournful Facebook post the next day. He said the...

