Iowa Justices Revive Coverage Suit Over Park Worker's Death

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday sent a coverage suit over the death of an employee of Adventureland Amusement Park back to the state district court, saying the lower court was wrong to rule that a gross negligence pleading forecloses coverage for an "accident." The appeal stems from a summary judgment ruling by a Polk County judge who found that T.H.E. Insurance Co. did not have to cover Adventureland employee Stuart Glen in a suit by the estate of Stephen Booher, who died from injuries he sustained while working alongside Glen at the park. The estate claimed that Glen's gross negligence...

