NCAA Athlete Case Part Of Social Justice Push, Atty Says

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A recent Ninth Circuit decision striking down NCAA rules limiting education-related benefits for athletes could pave the way for more substantial changes to college sports amid a broader push for racial "fairness and justice" in America, one of the lead attorneys in the case told Law360. Jeffrey Kessler of Winston & Strawn LLP, one of the lead attorneys in the Alston v. NCAA class action, told Law360 he believes the April ruling opens the door for at least $200 million in additional aid for college athletes, many of whom are people of color and from disadvantaged backgrounds. "The world is working...

