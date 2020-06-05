Tech Groups Tell FCC That 6 GHz Reorganization Must Stand

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Tech companies including Apple, Google and Microsoft are pushing back on a petition to stay the FCC's approval for wireless services in the 6 GHz band, which is already shared by critical infrastructure companies and utilities. In a Thursday filing, 11 heavy hitters in the tech industry urged the FCC to dismiss the call by the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials-International to stay the commission's April order to allow Wi-Fi in the 6 GHz spectrum band. APCO warned that the addition of Wi-Fi services to the band could lead to harmful interference for existing users. The tech companies said granting a...

