Trucking Co. Must Face Trimmed Calif. Fixed-Fee Pay Dispute

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge indicated Thursday that U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. must still face a pared down certified class action alleging it shorted truck drivers on minimum wages, saying there's enough proof that at least some drivers should've been paid for "off-duty" time. U.S. District Judge George Wu issued a mixed tentative ruling that kept alive certain claims for trial, but rejected an attempt by U.S. Xpress, a motor carrier that provides freight hauling and delivery services, to decertify a class of Golden State truck drivers led by plaintiff Anthony Ayala challenging the company's practice of paying a fixed fee per...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS