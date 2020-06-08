Apple IPhone Users Urge Court To Keep Emissions Claims

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of consumers suing Apple Inc. over allegedly dangerous levels of radiation emitted from iPhones has told a California federal court their claims were not barred by federal law since the Federal Communication Commission executes emissions standards under a federal act that carries no implied preemption authority for the agency. In a Thursday filing pushing back against Apple's effort to toss the suit, Andrew Cohen and the proposed class claimed the FCC's radiofrequency emissions standards were enacted under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969. The federal act does not have provisions that conflict with the class's claims, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS