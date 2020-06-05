Taxation With Representation: White, Kirkland, Skadden

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, gaming company Zynga buys Turkey-based Peak for $1.8 billion, snack company Utz makes a $1.6 billion merger, and Australian digital payment company Zip increases its equity holdings in QuadPay. Zynga's $1.8B Peak Play Gaming company Zynga said June 1 that it will acquire Turkey-based mobile gaming company Peak for $1.8 billion in a deal steered on the buy side by White & Case LLP and Turkish firm GKC Partners and on the sell side by Baker McKenzie and its partner firm Esin Attorney Partnership. The White & Case team includes tax partner Will Smith....

