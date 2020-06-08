Fluor Investor Accuses Board Of Covering Up Bad Bidding

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A shareholder of engineering and construction giant Fluor Corp. hit company directors and executives with a derivative suit in Texas federal court Friday, claiming they covered up Fluor's improper bidding practices for years and caused billions of dollars in losses to the company. Stockholder Alyson Bottoni claims 23 Fluor officers and directors, including CEO Carlos M. Hernandez, violated federal securities laws, breached their fiduciary duties and wasted corporate assets. Nearly half of Fluor's business is in bidding for fixed-price contracts, under which the company's compensation for a given project is capped at a price based on estimated costs, according to the suit....

