Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fluor Investor Accuses Board Of Covering Up Bad Bidding

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A shareholder of engineering and construction giant Fluor Corp. hit company directors and executives with a derivative suit in Texas federal court Friday, claiming they covered up Fluor's improper bidding practices for years and caused billions of dollars in losses to the company.

Stockholder Alyson Bottoni claims 23 Fluor officers and directors, including CEO Carlos M. Hernandez, violated federal securities laws, breached their fiduciary duties and wasted corporate assets.

Nearly half of Fluor's business is in bidding for fixed-price contracts, under which the company's compensation for a given project is capped at a price based on estimated costs, according to the suit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!