Texas Justices Pass On Chesapeake Drained Leases Row

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 3:20 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court has declined to review an appellate court's ruling last year that Chesapeake Exploration LLC must pay a penalty to royalty owners of mineral leases involved in multidistrict litigation based on the gross proceeds of an adjacent well's production. The Lone Star State's high court on Friday denied a petition for review submitted by Chesapeake to undo the Fourth Court of Appeals' ruling that it should have paid a penalty, known as a compensatory royalty, to owners of leases in southern Texas that were allegedly drained by nearby operations. The royalty owners are among those claiming in the Eagle Ford Shale...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS