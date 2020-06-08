Investors Accuse Intelsat Insiders Of Trading On C-Band News

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Investors claim major stakeholders in satellite giant Intelsat dodged $185 million in losses by trading on nonpublic information about a Federal Communications Commission plan to publicly auction C-Band spectrum. Three institutional investors filed suit in California federal court Friday against BC Partners LLP and Silver Lake Group LLC, two investment firms that unloaded $246 million worth of their Intelsat stock on Nov. 5, the same day the FCC allegedly told Intelsat's CEO the agency would not approve Intelsat's proposal for a private sale of the spectrum. The FCC said Nov. 18 that a public auction would be held instead, meaning that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS