Justices Won't Touch Caterpillar's Retiree Health Care Win

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 11:05 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court won't disturb Caterpillar Inc.'s Sixth Circuit victory in a case that allowed the company to revoke health care benefits for certain surviving spouses of deceased company retirees. The high court's decision not to hear the case preserves the appeals court's November ruling that Caterpillar only owes lifetime health care benefits to the spouses of retirees who died while a union contract was in effect from 1998 to 2005. The case, filed in 2006, pitted a group of surviving spouses of Caterpillar retirees against the company. The spouses said Caterpillar's 1998 union contract promised them free health care,...

