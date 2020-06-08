9th Circ. Told Objectors Hindered Wells Fargo Fraud Deal

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Saturday told the Ninth Circuit that a pair of "parasitic" objectors who were denied attorney fees in a $142 million deal between Wells Fargo and customers for whom unauthorized accounts were opened were a "hindrance" to the settlement approval process. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria's order was filed in response to a request by the Ninth Circuit, which was tasked with the attorney fee issue after the objectors appealed the judge's 2018 order denying the fees. The judge in May 2018 approved the settlement between Wells Fargo and 3.5 million customers who suffered losses between May 2002 and mid-April 2017 when sales representatives created...

