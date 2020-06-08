MLB Says Ump Not Promoted Due To Bad Umpiring, Not Race

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Major League Baseball argued Friday that umpire Angel Hernandez has been passed over for promotions and World Series assignments not because of any racial bias but because he is a terrible umpire, in a court filing defending against the umpire's lawsuit that alleges he is a victim of "a long and disgraceful history of racism" in professional baseball. The league urged a New York federal court to reject the umpire's bid for a partial win in his racial discrimination lawsuit, pointing to a series of incidents, including asking a pitcher for an autograph after a no-hitter and getting overturned by replay...

