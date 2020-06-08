UK Supreme Court To Hear Google Data Privacy Case

Law360, London (June 8, 2020, 6:10 PM BST) -- The Supreme Court has agreed to weigh in on whether a collective lawsuit brought against Google for allegedly tracking the personal data of 4 million iPhone users should be allowed to proceed through the U.K.'s courts. The U.K.'s top court announced Monday it will hear whether Richard Lloyd, the former executive director of the consumer rights group Which?, can press ahead with a class action on behalf of millions of iPhone users in the U.K. who say Google tracked their activity between August 2011 and February 2012 without consent and sold the information to advertisers. Last October, the Court of Appeal...

