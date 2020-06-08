Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Says Wales Must Face Dylan Thomas Copyright Suit

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit ruled Monday that the government of Wales can't hide behind sovereign immunity to avoid a U.S. lawsuit over tourism ads that allegedly used copyrighted photos of Welsh poet Dylan Thomas.

The appeals court said the Welsh government's tourism agency behaved more like a commercial entity than a foreign government when it allegedly used several images of Thomas on ads and other promotional materials.

"There is nothing quintessentially governmental about using a photograph … to advertise or promote travel and tourism to a particular location," U.S. Circuit Judge Gerard E. Lynch wrote for the three-judge panel.

"The fact that this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!