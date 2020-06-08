2nd Circ. Says Wales Must Face Dylan Thomas Copyright Suit

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit ruled Monday that the government of Wales can't hide behind sovereign immunity to avoid a U.S. lawsuit over tourism ads that allegedly used copyrighted photos of Welsh poet Dylan Thomas. The appeals court said the Welsh government's tourism agency behaved more like a commercial entity than a foreign government when it allegedly used several images of Thomas on ads and other promotional materials. "There is nothing quintessentially governmental about using a photograph … to advertise or promote travel and tourism to a particular location," U.S. Circuit Judge Gerard E. Lynch wrote for the three-judge panel. "The fact that this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS