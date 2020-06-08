Fed. Circ. Absolves Army Of Extra Afghanistan Base Costs

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has backed the U.S. Army's refusal to reimburse an Afghanistan construction contractor for extra costs incurred to meet increased security standards amid the expansion of a nearby base, saying the Army had no contractual obligation to cover extra security costs. The Army had offered no warranty against the expansion of an international military base's perimeter to include ECC International Constructors LLC's construction site and the security requirements that were imposed, meaning there was no "constructive change" to the construction deal allowing for additional compensation, Circuit Judge Richard Linn wrote in a Friday opinion for a three-judge panel....

