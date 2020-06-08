LG, Samsung Fight Workers' Rehearing Bid In 9th Circ.

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- LG and Samsung pushed back against an effort by workers to persuade the full Ninth Circuit to rehear their case accusing the firms of unlawful no-poach policies, calling the suit a "terrible vehicle" to clarify the court's legal threshold for bringing private antitrust claims. The mobile tech giants argued that even after numerous court filings, the group of workers had still only offered "speculative" evidence that LG and Samsung formed a conspiracy not to hire each other's employees, making it harder to compete for higher salaries. The group of workers contends that the panel and district court erred by applying a...

