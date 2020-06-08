Ruby Tuesday Hit With $2.5M Suit Over Closure Due To Virus

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A property management firm has filed suit against Ruby Tuesday in Ohio federal court, saying the restaurant chain owes it $2.5 million in contractual damages from a failed sale-leaseback deal after shuttering one of its eateries due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The firm, Affinity9Realty LLC, alleged in its breach of contract suit filed Monday against Ruby Tuesday Inc. that it signed a $1.6 million sale agreement in April 2019 with the Georgia-based chain for a restaurant at 8753 Owenfield Drive in Powell, Ohio. Under the terms of the sale-leaseback deal, Ruby Tuesday agreed to sell the property to Affinity9Realty then rent...

