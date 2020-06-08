MLB Tells High Court Minor Leaguers Can't Form Pay Class

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Major League Baseball has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review certification of classes of thousands of Minor League Baseball players suing over starvation wages, arguing in a petition that the case involves "thousands of disparate individual actions" that can't be "shoehorned into a class action." The players claim in their 2014 suit that they're only paid $1,100 per month during the five-month regular season and nothing at all for spring training and its fall counterpart, "the instructional leagues," both of which last a month and are "strongly implied" to be mandatory. In August, a split Ninth Circuit panel upheld a...

