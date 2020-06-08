Tax-Dodging Atty Eyed In $1B EY Scheme Gets 3 Years

Law360, New York (June 8, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Monday hit David L. Smith, a lawyer accused of helping wealthy EY clients with illegal tax shelters that cost the government $1 billion, with a three-year prison sentence for tax evasion. At a two-hour sentencing conducted via video due to the coronavirus outbreak, U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein also ordered the incarcerated 63-year-old defendant to make $7.8 million in restitution within 120 days. Judge Stein called Smith's tax evasion and other alleged financial crimes "very serious" and said he did U.S. taxpayers "great harm." "He's made at least $30 million. He hasn't done anything to...

