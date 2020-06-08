Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3 Firms Fight For Top Role In Icahn Refinery Buyout Suit

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT) -- Labaton Sucharow LLP, Pomerantz LLP and Levi & Korsinsky LLP are vying for the lead counsel role in a proposed shareholder class action accusing Carl Icahn-controlled entities of scheming to buy out the remaining chunk of a refinery operator partnership at an unfair price.

In three separate bids filed in New York federal court Friday, the firms each claimed that their respective clients had suffered the largest losses of CVR Refining LP units in the buyback scheme and should, therefore, be named lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky claimed individual investors Joseph Degaetano and Joanne Zanetos sold a combined 52,900 units, while...

