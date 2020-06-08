Molina Healthcare Beats FCA Suit Over Medicaid Payments

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Molina Healthcare has beaten a physician's False Claims Act suit accusing it of bilking Medicaid by not operating a nursing home specialist program, after an Illinois federal judge ruled Monday that most of the doctor's allegations were not specific enough. U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall dismissed with prejudice Dr. Thomas Prose's lawsuit claiming Molina Healthcare of Illinois Inc. and its parent, Molina Healthcare Inc., flouted the federal False Claims Act and its Illinois state law counterpart. While Prose, who founded a company that Molina contracted with, claimed that Molina failed to provide a so-called SNFist program even though it promised...

