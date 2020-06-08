Dentons Helps With $25M Manhattan Bank Of America Loan

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A commercial property on West 34th Street in Manhattan's Koreatown neighborhood has landed $25 million in refinancing from Bank of America and Dentons guided the lender on the deal, according to records made public in New York on Monday. The refinancing from Bank of America NA is for the Martin Building at 17-19 W. 34th St. and the borrower is a New York-based holding company, contact information for which was not immediately available on Monday. The property is located between Fifth and Sixth Avenues and is close to the 34th Street — Herald Square subway station and six blocks south of...

