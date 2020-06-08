Feds Want Assurance Avenatti Isn't Using Internet On Release

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors say Michael Avenatti may have broken the rules about accessing the internet while he's free from jail, prompting a California federal judge Monday to ask for assurances under oath that the embattled attorney isn't surfing the web while he prepares for his trial in December. During a status hearing held by telephone in the embezzlement case against Avenatti, U.S. District Judge James Selna said federal prosecutors raised concerns that the attorney may have broken the rules of his supervised release by accessing the internet on a laptop he's using to assist his counsel with the discovery process. The government's...

