Reynolds & Reynolds Wins Docs Bid In Auto Dealer Data MDL

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Authenticom Inc. must turn over most of the third-party communications that CDK Global LLC and Reynolds & Reynolds Co. requested from the rival software company in multidistrict litigation over their alleged manipulation of the market for crucial auto dealer data, an Illinois federal judge said. Authenticom had asserted that many of the documents CDK Global LLC and The Reynolds and Reynolds Co. requested from it were protected under the common interest doctrine, which allows separately represented parties to share information with each other and their attorneys while keeping their attorney-client privilege in place. But U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Gilbert said that...

