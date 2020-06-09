Medical Packager Says Union Staff Can't Sue In Privacy Fight

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 2:19 PM EDT) -- A German health care packaging maker argued its union members must go through their contractual dispute resolution process instead of pursuing a proposed class action alleging its fingerprint scanning violated Illinois' biometric privacy law. Asking to dismiss the case, Gerresheimer Glass Inc. argued Monday the suit that Alexsia Bradley filed accusing it of violating the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act by forcing employees who belonged to a union to scan their fingerprints to clock in and out of work is "no different" than one previously disposed of by the Seventh Circuit in June 2019. Citing Miller et al. v. Southwest Airlines Co.,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS