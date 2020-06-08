Claims Court Backs Army Correction On $82B Logistics Deal

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 9:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims rejected DynCorp's bid to overturn the Army's choice to stick with its original contractors on an $82 billion logistics procurement, saying in a decision released Monday that the Army's corrective reevaluation was within its discretion. The Army's method of reevaluating the reasonableness of the prices proposed by awardees for its Logistics Civil Augmentation Program V contracts complied with the Federal Acquisition Regulation, Judge Loren A. Smith ruled in a May 21 decision dismissing DynCorp International LLC's protest. "The language in [the relevant FAR clause] is permissive, not prohibitive, and it affords contracting officers with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS