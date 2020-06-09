Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Rolls-Royce Loses Bid To Stay Dispute With Auto Parts Maker

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT) -- An aerospace component maker can keep seeking court permission to depose three witnesses of a 2016 plane-testing accident for a U.K. arbitration, even as Rolls-Royce takes the dispute to the U.S. Supreme Court, a South Carolina federal judge ruled Monday.

U.S. District Judge David C. Norton said in an order that Servotronics Inc. can go forward after Rolls-Royce and Chicago-based Boeing urged the court to pause the case, having failed to do so before the Fourth Circuit.

Judge Norton said Monday that the so-called "mandate rule" compels him to adhere to the "spirit" of an April 30 Fourth Circuit mandate, which denied Boeing and Rolls-Royce's request to pause.

"While this...

