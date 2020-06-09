Fla. Appeals Court Erases $25M Cannabinoid Crash Verdict

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court has overturned a $25 million award to the families of three people killed in a violent car crash caused by a driver who had taken synthetic marijuana, saying Monday that state precedent prohibits the maker of the substance from being held responsible. The appeals court said the 2018 verdict against DZE Corp. — maker of Down2Earth Climaxxx, a synthetic cannabinoid product that was labeled as nonconsumable "potpourri" — couldn't stand. After consuming the substance on March 17, 2012, driver Christopher Generoso crashed into the back of another car, killing passengers Shakelia Vickers, her 9-year-old son Vincent T. Vickers,...

