Drivers Say Fiat Chrysler Can't Decertify Gearshift Defect MDL

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Drivers told a Michigan federal judge Monday that a recent Sixth Circuit decision in multidistrict litigation over the opioid crisis won't help Fiat Chrysler in its bid to decertify an "issues-based" class covering consumers in 21 states suing the automaker over allegedly faulty gearshifts. The drivers filed a reply brief firing back at FCA US LLC's "wholly irrelevant" argument that the Sixth Circuit's April ruling in the National Prescription Opiate Litigation MDL bolsters the automaker's decertification motion. The move is "simply a thinly veiled attempt" to have the Michigan court reconsider its certification order, the drivers said. And it comes weeks...

